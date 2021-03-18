Two suspected auto thieves arrested at San Antonio Walmart after trying to sell stolen car to owner
UPDATE: Police have arrested two teens in connection with an auto theft that ended when they ran into a Walmart Supercenter in the Northwest Side shortly before noon Thursday. Two other suspects are on the run.
No shots were fired at the Walmart on Vance Jackson near IH 10, but the store was evacuated and officers recovered the gun outside.
Police say the incident began Thursday morning when a woman whose car was stolen Monday night took the law into her own hands in an effort to retrieve her vehicle.
She saw her car put up for sale online and contacted a male relative. Both went to make the “buy” on Clower this morning, but four suspects got suspicious and fled in one vehicle. The car owner and her relative took off in another car.
Police say shots were fired along the two-mile route to the Walmart on Vance Jackson, but no one was hurt. When the suspects’ car pulled into the parking lot, a 15-year-old male carrying a gun and a 15-year-old female ran into the store.
Police also arrested a 20-year-old man for discharging a firearm in the city limits.
PREVIOUS STORY:
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Northwest Side Walmart store remains closed after a disturbance involving a man with a gun.
Officers were called to the store on Vance Jackson shortly before noon and employees were forced to evacuate.
Police say it was not an active shooter situation. Employees are helping direct traffic away from the parking lot as the investigation continues.
