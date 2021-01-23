San Antonio Walmart supercenter closed for cleaning, sanitizing
Photo: Walmart Inc.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Walmart Supercenter in San Antonio’s Northeast side is temporarily closed for cleaning and sanitizing. The store on Nacogdoches Road near Loop 1604 shut down at 2 pm Friday and was scheduled to reopen Sunday.
The company issued a written statement which did not specify a reason for the deep clean.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts,” read the statement. “When the store reopens Sunday, we will continue conducting associate health screenings and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with face masks and gloves.”
The company implemented numerous protocols because of the pandemic, including the installation of sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory masks for associates and social distancing signage. Walmart also has a leave policy for associates “who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work.” Walmart also will continue requiring customers to wear face coverings inside the stores.
“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind,”