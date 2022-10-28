San Antonio Water System: Halloween can be scary for your pipes

Man fixing a pipe under his kitchen sink close up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Water System wants to remind you that witches, vampires and goblins are not the only scary things to be aware of during Halloween.

As the holidays close in, clogged pipes become more and more common simply because of things flushed down toilets that should never go there.

The utility says that when it comes to flushing things down the toilet, remember the 3 Ps

Pee

Poop

Paper (toilet)

SAWS says candy wrappers create havoc for toilets, and it is a good idea to stress that to your children at this time of year.

Issues concerning your pipes could extend beyond the bathroom.

Even adults can afford the occasional reminder of what should never go down your kitchen sink, like butter, baked goods, chicken skin, ice cream and salad dressing.

Fats, oils and grease account for nearly 70 percent of sewer blockages and overflows, creating a potential public health hazard. Whether it’s an 8-inch residential line or a 3-foot sewer main, grease can accumulate and block them all.

One of the biggest challenges to sewer systems is pre-moistened cleaning wipes, which sometimes say they are flushable – but they are not. These wipes bunch together with grease and debris, which causes long, mop-like clumps that then clog your pipes and could damage sewer systems.

For more information on how to keep your pipes clean, you can click here.