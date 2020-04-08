San Antonio Water System issues boil order for far north side after a water main breaks
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A broken water main on the far north side means some residents in that area will have to boil their water until tomorrow.
San Antonio Water System says the water main break was at the intersection of Boerne Stage Road and Toutant Beauregard. It caused a lack of water pressure for customers in the area and state law requires a boil order.
Residents in the impacted area can still use their water for showering, washing their hands or doing the laundry. Drinking it and using it for cooking will have to wait until the water can be tested and ruled safe to consume.
The testing will be done once the water pressure is restored and the results should be in on Thursday.