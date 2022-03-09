      Weather Alert

San Antonio watering rules start this week

Katy Barber
Mar 9, 2022 @ 1:27pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Water System announced that watering rules are back in effect for the city starting Thursday.

Under the Stage 1 rules, sprinklers and irrigation systems can only be used before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m. one day per week on the designated watering day.

The designated watering day is determined by the last digit of a resident’s street address:

  • Monday – 0 or 1
  • Tuesday – 2 or 3
  • Wednesday – 4 or 5
  • Thursday – 6 or 7
  • Friday – 8 or 9

Residents are allowed to wash vehicles once per week on Saturday and Sunday with no water waste. Water waste, including water running down the street, is prohibited year-round.

Officials said watering days begin and end at midnight and overnight watering is not permitted. The rules allow residents to water using a handheld hose no matter the day or time.

Water conservation rules are triggered when the 10-day average of the Edwards Aquifer drops to 600 feet or below.

 

