San Antonio without E-M-S transports for 26 minutes Thursday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For nearly half an hour Thursday, the City of San Antonio was without available EMS units.
During the City’s COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, City Manager Erik Walsh said all 39 of the city’s available E-M-S units were in use for 26 minutes due to a surge in 9-1-1 calls.
The Fire Department reports all calls to 9-1-1 were answered during that time but there were delays in hospital transports.
Walsh says the transport delays are critical because they were not transporting heart attacks, traffic accidents or any medical call, COVID related or otherwise.
The city is making moves to get E-M-S to calls as quick as possible.
One adjustment puts September’s class of E-M-S cadets into service earlier than expected.