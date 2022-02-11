San Antonio woman and her boyfriend charged after severely beaten 5 year old girl dies

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman and her boyfriend are in jail on charges that they beat a 5 year old girl, who later died.
San Antonio Police say 22 year old Katrina Mendoza and 25 year old Jose Ruiz were arrested Thursday.
Mendoza had brought her daughter to an area hospital Monday. The girl was unresponsive and reportedly covered in cuts and bruises.
Medical staff were not able to revive the girl.
Police were called and during the investigation, they found evidence that the girl’s mother was responsible for her injuries and that the abuse had been going on for a while.
When Mendoza was questioned, she told police that she had called Jose Ruiz to help discipline her child and that he was responsible for the child’s injuries.
Ruiz denies the accusations and claims it was Mendoza who abused the child.
They are both being charged with one count of injury to a child – serious bodily injury.
More charges could be filed once the medical examiner determines the cause of the child’s death.