San Antonio woman arrested after threatening to shoot ex-boyfriend, students in Del Rio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is now facing charges after police in Del Rio say she threatened to shoot her ex-boyfriend and his students.

Investigators say 32-year-old Yvette Nicole Gonzalez was making the threats with her phone, and police in Del Rio contacted San Antonio police when the ex-boyfriend told them she lived in the Alamo City. Police say there were numerous threats made via phone calls and messages, and those threats included shooting students at Del Rio High School.

The San Felip Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District took action when notified about the threats, but Gonzalez never showed up to commit any crimes.

A warrant was issued for her arrest after Del Rio police contacted San Antonio police.

Gonzalez was arrested Thursday and charged with making a false alarm.