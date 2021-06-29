San Antonio woman arrested for swinging an ax at ex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 27 year old woman is in jail for reportedly swinging an ax at her ex-girlfriend.
The ex reported that she and Samantha De Anda had gotten into an argument last Friday and at some point, De Anda grabbed an ax and started swinging.
The woman says she was hit by the flat side of the ax and was cut on the arm before she grabbed the tool and threw it away from De Anda.
As the woman was leaving the house, De Anda reportedly threatened to use the ax on her again.
De Anda was gone by the time police arrived but they caught up to her Monday night.
She’s been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with bond set at $30,000.