San Antonio woman arrested in Zavala County after 6 illegal immigrants are found in her car

By Don Morgan
March 30, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Photo: Zavala County Sheriff

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is behind bars in Zavala County for taking part in a human smuggling operation.

It happened at around 1 A.M. Wednesday along Highway 57 in La Pryor.

A Zavala County Deputy was attempting a routine traffic stop but driver of the Nissan Xterra refused to pull over.

A constable rolled out a tire deflation device which did the trick. The vehicle went off the road near Batesville. Several people jumped out but they were all apprehended.

The driver was Rebecca Marie Rudd who was taken into custody for Smuggling of Persons.

Photo: Zavala County Sheriff

The six illegal immigrants who were in the vehicle with her were turned over to the US Border Patrol.

Photo: Zavala County Sheriff
