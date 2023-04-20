San Antonio woman charged with murdering her boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say the story they were told by a woman who shot and killed her boyfriend didn’t add up, and now she’s being charged with murder.

23 year old Israel Reyes was taken into custody after shooting 41 year old Zachary Williamson who was visiting her apartment earlier this month.

She told police it was self defense after Williamson became angry over some text messages he discovered on her phone.

Reyes pulled a gun and shot Williamson in the head.

But testimony from witnesses familiar with the couple say the relationship was troubled and Reyes had assaulted Williamson several times in the past.

During the autopsy, several injuries were found on Williamson’s body, including some recent bruises to his head.

There was also evidence found at the scene of the shooting that didn’t back up the story Reyes told investigators.

She’s been charged with murder and is currently being held on $175,000 bond.