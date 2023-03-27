San Antonio woman confesses to shooting at neighbors, then stealing their phones to keep them from calling police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The “Worst Neighbor of the Week” can be found in San Antonio.

She wasn’t mowing the lawn at 6 A.M. or letting her dog run amuck through the neighborhood.

It was much worse.

KSAT-12 reports a 20 year old woman who entered her neighbor’s apartment and held them at gunpoint and stealing their phones is in custody.

It happened Saturday morning when Emily Robles spotted her upstairs neighbor and began yelling at him.

But the man doesn’t speak English and didn’t understand Robles, so he went to get his roommates.

Robles reportedly followed the man to his apartment and when one of the roommates opened the door, Robles pulled a gun and forced her way inside.

She pointed her gun at the neighbors, fired a round and when they threatened to call police, she demanded their phones. After they handed them over, Robles fled the scene.

But it didn’t end there as Robles was back at the apartment building a few hours later, and pulled her gun on the man as he walked across the parking lot.

This time, the man was able to wrestle the gun away from Robles and ran to the leasing office to get help.

She was gone by the time police arrived but they were able to find her the next day and took her into custody.

Robles reportedly confessed to the whole thing and was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

No injuries have been reported and there’s no word on why Robles began yelling at her neighbor, but police are still investigating.