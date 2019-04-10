Update: Murdered woman’s son and another 18-year-old arrested in her death

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police have arrested a second suspect in the murder of a woman who was found dead Tuesday at her West Side home.

A relative found 53-year-old Mary Dempsey dead around noon Tuesday after she failed to report for work. Her Honda Accord was missing.

Her son, 18-year-old Matthew Dempsey, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with capital murder.

Today, SAPD announced that Demsey’s vehicle has been found and 18-year-old Daniel Saucedo also was arrested in connection with Dempsey’s murder.

PREVIOUS STORY

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A teenager has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of his mother.

A relative went to check on 53 year-old Mary Dempsey around noon Tuesday after she failed to show up for work. Dempsey was found dead at her home on Stagecoach lane and her car was missing.

The victim’s son, 18-year-old Matthew Dempsey, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with capital murder.

The search continues for his mother’s car, a beige 2016 Honda Accord, license plate JWC2803.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. That’s 210-224-7867.