San Antonio woman gets prison time for embezzling more than $850k from Castle Hills business

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman accused of defrauding a Castle Hills business is headed to prison.
Cindy Wojtaszek, also known as Cindy Ellen McCarthy, was sentenced to 33 years in prison for the fraud scheme. She was also ordered to pay $855,853.56 in restitution to her former employer.
Wojtaszek is accused of embezzling more than $850,000 from the Castle Hills business from November 2012 to July 2018 to pay her personal credit card bill.
Officials said Wojtaszek used her role as a bookkeeper to alter the company’s bank statements in an effort to hide the more than 200 fraudulent transactions by disguising them as vendor payments.
The FBI assisted the Castle Hills Police Department in the investigation.
“Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of America,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “Today’s sentencing reflects the seriousness of McCarthy’s abuse of her position and the resolve of this office to pursue those who betray their employers’ trust by embezzling money.”