San Antonio woman involved in shooting death of boyfriend heading to prison

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman was sentenced to 18 years in prison this week for her role in the shooting death of her boyfriend.
Officials said Enederia Flowers was dating Isaiah Roper when Roper moved out of her apartment in September 2018 and into his family home. Flowers reportedly went to confront Roper at his family home in the middle of the night on Setpember 5, 2018, with James Johnson.
An argument broke out and officials said Flowers pulled out a knife which was eventually taken from her. Flowers reportedly yelled to Johnson to shoot Roper, who was then shot and killed in front of his family.
Flowers pled guilty to the murder charge in January 2020, but her sentencing was delayed during the pandemic after her competency was challenged. A jury found her mentally sound this month and she was sentenced Monday.
“After a delay by this defendant of more than two years, I am glad the Roper family finally has some closure and justice in this case,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.
Johnson, the gunman, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.