San Antonio woman killed while running across Texas
MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — 48 year old Rebecca Rodriguez had a dream.
She wanted to run across Texas.
Rodriguez, a San Antonio resident, started the 800 mile run from El Paso to Texarkana on February 1st.
But this past Sunday, as she was running along State Highway 302 in West Odessa, Rodriguez was hit by a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rodriguez had been keeping a blog on her run and the most recent post announced her death.
“Rebecca is gone. She was taken from us yesterday morning 4 miles into her run by a hit and run driver.
I want to believe it is a nightmare but as I sit here it continues to sink in that she is no longer with us. I feel like I should be picking her up at the next stop along the road but I just keep missing her.”
The driver who hit her never stopped and the incident is still under investigation.