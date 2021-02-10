      Weather Alert

San Antonio woman killed while running across Texas

Don Morgan
Feb 10, 2021 @ 6:42am
MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — 48 year old Rebecca Rodriguez had a dream.

She wanted to run across Texas.

Rodriguez, a San Antonio resident, started the 800 mile run from El Paso to Texarkana on February 1st.

But this past Sunday, as she was running along State Highway 302 in West Odessa, Rodriguez was hit by a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodriguez had been keeping a blog on her run and the most recent post announced her death.

“Rebecca is gone. She was taken from us yesterday morning 4 miles into her run by a hit and run driver.
I want to believe it is a nightmare but as I sit here it continues to sink in that she is no longer with us. I feel like I should be picking her up at the next stop along the road but I just keep missing her.”

The driver who hit her never stopped and the incident is still under investigation.

 

TAGS
Rebecca Rodriguez San Antonio
Popular Posts
Should Legitimate Journalists Give China Joe A Press-Room Crib Sheet?
Newborn found as crews tear down homeless camp under San Antonio highway
Should Americans Get A 2 Thousand Dollar Check Every Month Just Because Of The China Virus?
San Antonio 4th grader dies after testing positive for COVID-19
One dead in drive-by on San Antonio's Northwest Side