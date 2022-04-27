San Antonio woman owes more than $1.7 million over health care fraud scheme

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is heading to prison over a health care fraud scheme that netted her nearly $2 million.
54-year-old Scherry Lynn Moses reportedly owned and operated a number of adult day care centers in and around San Antonio under the name Scherry’s Adult Day Activity Center. Moses also operated New Creation Residential Care Homes as a room and board business for Social Security recipients.
“Instead of providing necessary services to trusting elderly and disabled Texas citizens, this defendant chose to fleece them of their Medicaid and Social Security benefits for her own selfish gain,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “We will continue to seek justice on behalf of these vulnerable members of our society and the critical government programs that serve them.”
Officials said that from 2008 to 2016, Moses Moses defrauded the Texas Medicaid Program by fraudulently billing for items and services that had not been provided to the clients of the day care centers. With her room and board business for Social Security recipients, officials said Moses would make herself the representative payee for Social Security benefits for those residing in her homes, as well as charging boarders $500 to $700 per month for the five to seven renters on her property despite reports she would only provide them with basic necessities and “at times left them to fend for themselves.” Prosecutors said she had refused making rent payments on her properties that resulted in forcible evictions of boarders.
Moses reportedly made $1,784,817.96 from the scheme and was ordered to repay that amount in restitution. She was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Monday on charges of health care fraud, wire fraud and theft of government funds.
“Organizational representative payees are a vital resource to Social Security beneficiaries who need help managing their benefits. Scherry Moses knowingly abused her role and ignored her responsibilities when she misused multiple Social Security beneficiaries’ benefit payments for her own use,” said Inspector General for the Social Security Administration Gail S. Ennis. “We will continue to work with the Social Security Administration and other agencies to identify organizations and people who abuse their role as representative payees and steal program funds from beneficiaries. I thank the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for their partnership in this investigation, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their efforts to hold Ms. Moses accountable for her crimes.”