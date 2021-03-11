San Antonio woman pinned against a wall when a truck comes crashing into her kitchen
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman who was in the kitchen of her North Side apartment is in stable condition after a truck came crashing into her home.
At around 12:30 A.M. Thursday, a man was pulling into the parking lot of a gas station on Callaghan Road. But he hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes.
His truck went over a retaining wall and landed in the woman’s apartment.
She was pinned against a wall and was rescued by firefighters. The tenant was brought to a hospital in stable condition.
The driver had some minor injuries as a result of the crash and a bunch of beer cans fell out of his truck as crews removed him from his vehicle.
No word yet on what charges he’s facing.