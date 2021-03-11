      Weather Alert

San Antonio woman pinned against a wall when a truck comes crashing into her kitchen

Don Morgan
Mar 11, 2021 @ 6:23am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman who was in the kitchen of her North Side apartment is in stable condition after a truck came crashing into her home.

At around 12:30 A.M. Thursday, a man was pulling into the parking lot of a gas station on Callaghan Road. But he hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes.

His truck went over a retaining wall and landed in the woman’s apartment.

She was pinned against a wall and was rescued by firefighters. The tenant was brought to a hospital in stable condition.

The driver had some minor injuries as a result of the crash and a bunch of beer cans fell out of his truck as crews removed him from his vehicle.

No word yet on what charges he’s facing.

 

TAGS
San Antonio truck crashes into kitchen
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas