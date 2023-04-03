San Antonio woman pleads guilty to giving lethal dose of fentanyl

Wooden court gavel on black background. Symbol of justice, judge and trial. Auction. Law and Justice, Legality concept, Judge.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman now faces 20 years to life in prison after she pleaded guilty to giving a fatal dose of fentanyl.

Court documents show that 47-year-old Claudia Cardenas gave a sample of fentanyl to a man on May 8, 2022. The sample was given so the man could try to product before agreeing to future purchases. Records show that the man took the fentanyl the next day, but he collapsed immediately after ingestion.

Two does of Narcan were given to the man before Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead shortly after.

An autopsy showed the victim died due to the toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Cardenas will be sentenced July 13 and a federal district court judge determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas and Special Agent in Charge Daniel Comeaux of the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement.

The DEA; the University of Texas at San Antonio Police Department; the San Antonio Police Department; the Texas Department of Public Safety; and the Alamo Heights Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Hail is prosecuting the case.