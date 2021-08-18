San Antonio woman rescued from burning home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home early Wednesday morning.
The fire was called in from a home on La Lira Street just after 3 A.M.
The flames were already intense when they arrived and the homeowner told them his wife wasn’t able to escape due to her prosthetic leg and he couldn’t help her. Firefighters were able to get her out through a window. She was brought to a hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.
They were not able to save the home and the 7 people and the dogs residing there are in need of a new place to live.
The exact cause of the fire isn’t known but firefighters believe it was sparked by an electrical malfunction.