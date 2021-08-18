      Weather Alert

San Antonio woman rescued from burning home

Don Morgan
Aug 18, 2021 @ 6:46am
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in from a home on La Lira Street just after 3 A.M.

The flames were already intense when they arrived and the homeowner told them his wife wasn’t able to escape due to her prosthetic leg and he couldn’t help her. Firefighters were able to get her out through a window. She was brought to a hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

They were not able to save the home and the 7 people and the dogs residing there are in need of a new place to live.

The exact cause of the fire isn’t known but firefighters believe it was sparked by an electrical malfunction.

TAGS
San Antonio San Antonio fire Department
Popular Posts
Louisiana city councilman suggests nearly $100k salaried mayor shouldn't "have to eat Whataburger every day" because of low pay
Drugs and guns found in car after high speed chase ends in crash
Austin predicted to become least affordable housing market outside of California by year's end
Man shoots at San Antonio police, one officer wounded, suspect dead
Seguin born Singer/Songwriter Nanci Griffith dies
Connect With Us Listen To Us On