San Antonio woman sentenced in drunk driving crash that killed nephew

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is headed to prison after a drunk driving accident that killed her nephew.
The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Rebecca DeLeon, 39, received a 20 year sentence in exchange for a guilty plea for one charge of intoxication manslaughter on Tuesday.
Officials said DeLeon was driving with a blood-alcohol content three times the legal limit when she crossed several lanes of traffic on Wurzbach Road, hit a pedestrian and crashed her car.
The pedestrian was reportedly identified as her nephew, Carlos Sifuentes. Official said he died from his injuries.
District Attorney Joe Gonzales said DeLeon had two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated at the time of the deadly crash.
“Her nephew’s death was a result of her bad decisions. I hope that it gives the Sifuentes family some peace,” Gonzales said.