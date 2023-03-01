San Antonio woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for trafficking meth

Legal law concept image gavel on desk in office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is headed to prison for 100 months for the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Karen Lastiri, 32, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday.

It all started when Lastiri consented to a vehicle search during a 2021 traffic stop. During the search, deputies with Bexar County Sheriff’s Office say they found 52.38 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride. Lastiri, traveling from Houston to San Antonio with two children in the vehicle, was arrested by agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration. She was later released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

“Lastiri worked as a driver for a drug trafficking organization and put her children’s lives at risk by bringing them on this job,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas.

“I appreciate the cooperation between BCSO and the DEA, leading to this successful prosecution and the disruption of drug trafficking operations.”

“Drug Trafficking Organizations will stop at nothing. This case demonstrates the length these organizations go to disguise illicit drug activities by putting children in harm’s way,” said Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux of the DEA Houston Division. “Lastiri was transporting a significant amount of methamphetamine hydrochloride from Houston to San Antonio with two children in the vehicle. DEA will continue to relentlessly pursue anyone using our communities to traffic drugs while attempting to harm the innocent along the way.”

The DEA investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Spears prosecuted the case.