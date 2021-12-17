      Weather Alert

San Antonio woman shoots, kills estranged husband in northeast side dispute

Katy Barber
Dec 17, 2021 @ 3:58pm
James C Hooper/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is accused of shooting and killing her estranged husband this morning on the city’s northeast side.

According to police, 36-year-old Krystal Margaret Jessica Rodriguez shot and killed the man around 9:15 a.m. at a home on Pine Country Street.

San Antonio police report she was arrested at a different location and the shooting appears to be linked to a domestic violence situation. Rodriguez is reportedly cooperating with police.

A spokesperson for the department said Rodriguez and the man were in the process of getting divorced and the man has two children, one of which may have been at the location the man was shot. The other child was reportedly at school at the time of the shooting.

Rodriguez is charged with murder.

TAGS
murder Northeast Side San Antonio
Popular Posts
Bomb threat forces evacuation of HEB on San Antonio's Southeast side
San Antonio man arrested for sending explicit messages to undercover cop posing as 16 year old girl
Botched drug deal on San Antonio's East side ends with one dead, another in critical condition
19 year old found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on San Antonio's Southwest side
Elon Musk's The Boring Co. submits proposal on SAT-to-downtown mobility project
Connect With Us Listen To Us On