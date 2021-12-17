San Antonio woman shoots, kills estranged husband in northeast side dispute

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is accused of shooting and killing her estranged husband this morning on the city’s northeast side.
According to police, 36-year-old Krystal Margaret Jessica Rodriguez shot and killed the man around 9:15 a.m. at a home on Pine Country Street.
San Antonio police report she was arrested at a different location and the shooting appears to be linked to a domestic violence situation. Rodriguez is reportedly cooperating with police.
A spokesperson for the department said Rodriguez and the man were in the process of getting divorced and the man has two children, one of which may have been at the location the man was shot. The other child was reportedly at school at the time of the shooting.
Rodriguez is charged with murder.