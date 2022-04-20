San Antonio woman shot to death while checking on knock at her door

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A West side resident is dead after she was shot by someone who fired a gun through her apartment door.
It was around 10 P.M. Tuesday when police got the call of shots fired at an apartment building in the 2400 block of Pinn Road.
Two people who were in the apartment with the victim tell police that someone was knocking on the door and as she walked to see who it was, a shot was fired.
The bullet went through the door and the woman was hit.
She died at the scene. Her name and age haven’t been released and police haven’t been able to get a description of the shooter.