San Antonio woman stabbed and beaten by her own children

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are at a West side apartment complex where a woman has been beaten and stabbed by her own children.
Police were called to Castleridge Apartments on West Military Drive at around 5 A.M. Wednesday.
They arrived to find a woman with multiple stab wounds. She had also been beaten with a baseball bat.
Police were told she was attacked by her 12 and 16 year old children.
Officers were able to locate the children but there’s no report on where they are or why they attacked their mother.
She’s in critical condition at an area hospital.