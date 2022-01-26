      Weather Alert

San Antonio woman stabbed and beaten by her own children

Don Morgan
Jan 26, 2022 @ 7:40am
Credit: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are at a West side apartment complex where a woman has been beaten and stabbed by her own children.

Police were called to Castleridge Apartments on West Military Drive at around 5 A.M. Wednesday.

They arrived to find a woman with multiple stab wounds. She had also been beaten with a baseball bat.

Police were told she was attacked by her 12 and 16 year old children.

Officers were able to locate the children but there’s no report on where they are or why they attacked their mother.

She’s in critical condition at an area hospital.

TAGS
San Antonio woman beat by own children
Popular Posts
San Antonio man shot while taking out trash on Northeast Side
Bexar County drug bust nets $400k worth of heroin, cocaine
Man, 3-year-old child shot at San Antonio home
Bomb threat reported at Alamo Heights High School
mvr
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 19, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On