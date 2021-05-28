      Weather Alert

San Antonio woman stabbed while walking along Culebra Road

Don Morgan
May 28, 2021 @ 5:59am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for the man who stabbed a woman on a West Side street.

She was walking along Culebra near North Zarzamora at around 12:15 A.M. Friday when a man walked up to her and asked if she wanted to have sex with him.

She tried to run away but the man caught up to her, pulled a knife and stabbed her in the abdomen several times.

The man then ran off, leaving the woman on the sidewalk in critical condition.

She’s at University Hospital while police continue searching for the man who stabbed her.

 

