San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame to induct 15 new members in March

Photo: San Antonio Women's Hall of Fame

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame will induct 15 new members in March.

Among the next round of inductees, the Undersecretary of the U.S. Air Force, the founder of the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio, a Latino health researcher named by the White House as a Champion of Change, a celebrity chef, a newspaper editor and the winningest volleyball coach in UTSA history.

The theme for this year is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories”.

1st Vice President Doris Slay-Barber says:

“Fifteen outstanding honorees will be inducted into the San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame this year for significant accomplishments in more than a dozen categories such as education, military, business, creative arts, health, and law. It is our mission to honor them and to provide scholarships to young women in pursuit of a college education.”

This year’s inductees are:

Laura Neugebauer-Groff who retired in 2022 as the winningest volleyball coach at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Diana Barrios Trevino who is a celebrity chef and Vice President of Los Barrios Enterprises, which includes 4 restaurants.

Sylvia Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Valero Energy Foundation for 12 years.

Nora Lopez, Executive Editor at the San Antonio Express News.

Vanessa Bessler, founder and director of the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio.

Toni Thompson, the San Antonio Independent School District’s Chief of Staff.

Karla Denise Broadus, a retired senior lecturer and director of the African American Studies program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Dr. Norma Elia Cantú, the Murchison Distinguished Professor of the Humanities at Trinity University and Professor Emerita at UTSA.

Dr. Amelie Ramirez, an internationally recognized health disparities researcher.

Dawn White-Fosdick, who has developed services to address systemic issues through innovative programming.

Veronica Vasquez is the first woman of color to be elected Judge of Bexar County Probate Court No. 2.

Gina Ortiz Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force, the first woman of color to become Under Secretary of any military branch.

Lorraine Pulido, communications manager at VIA Metropolitan Transit.

Marina Alderete Gavito is Executive Director of SA Digital Connects.

Yulanee McKnight who began her professional career with executive secretarial positions, including at the Central Intelligence Agency and Exxon Corporation.

The non-profit organization with more than 500 members will welcome the Class of 2023 during a ceremony at 6 P.M. Saturday, March 4 at Boeing Center at Tech Port, the former Tech Port + Arena, 3331 General Hudnell Dr.

You can get tickets through the San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame website.