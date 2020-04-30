San Antonio Zoo offers drive-thru visits
Photo: San Antonio Zoo Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s lions, tigers and bears…let’s drive at the San Antonio Zoo beginning this weekend.
The zoo has been closed down due to the coronavirus quarantine but they rely on admission fees to feed the animals. So, the zoo will be re-opening tomorrow for a drive-thru experience. Visitors can stay in their vehicles, moving at a sloth like speed of course, and check out the animals.
There will be a guided audio tour and food available for curbside pickup. All of the money raised will provide for the care of the animals while the zoo is closed.
The drive-thru zoo was originally planned for this weekend only but, it sold in just a couple of hours so the zoo extended the event until May 17th.