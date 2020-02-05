San Antonio Zoo will name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to the animals on Valentine’s Day
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – If you’re in the mood for revenge instead of romance this Valentine’s Day, the San Antonio Zoo is ready to help you say a final goodbye to your ex in a rather unusual way. You can name a cockroach after him or her and watch it get eaten during the “Cry Me a Cockroach” event February 14.
The zoo says if your ex was “a snake” you can buy a rat, which will be fed to a reptile. Cockroaches (you can buy one for each of your exes) are $5 and rats are $25. You can even name your cockroach or rat and the zoo will issue you a certificate.
The zoo will live stream the Valentine’s Day feeding frenzy during the “Cry Me a Cockroach event.”