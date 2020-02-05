      Weather Alert

San Antonio Zoo will name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to the animals on Valentine’s Day

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 5, 2020 @ 4:11am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – If you’re in the mood for revenge instead of  romance this Valentine’s Day, the San Antonio Zoo is ready to help you say a final goodbye to your ex in a rather unusual way.  You can name a cockroach after him or her and watch it get eaten during the “Cry Me a Cockroach” event February 14.

The zoo says if your ex was “a snake” you can buy a rat, which will be fed to a reptile.   Cockroaches (you can buy one for each of your exes) are $5 and rats are $25.   You can even name your cockroach or rat and the zoo will issue you a certificate.

The zoo will live stream the Valentine’s Day feeding frenzy during the “Cry Me a Cockroach event.”

 

TAGS
cockroach San Antonio Zoo Valentine's Day
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming