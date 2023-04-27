KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio’s Animal Care Services asking for donations of pet supplies

By Don Morgan
April 27, 2023 4:19AM CDT
Photo: Animal Care Services

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Spring is here and that means an influx of puppies and kittens are being brought to Animal Care Services of San Antonio.

When that happens, essentials run low and ACS is hoping you can help them stock up.

Some of the items they need include:

Blankets

Towels

Heating pads

Food for puppies and kittens

Feeding nipples

Feeding bottles

If you can help, donations are welcome at 4710 Highway 151 during regular business hours. They are 1 P.M. to 7 P.M. Monday through Friday. 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. Saturday and Sunday.

They also need foster families for the litters of puppies and kittens that come in every day.

 

 

