San Antonio’s Autism Treatment Center to hold Elvis Birthday Bash fundraiser in January

SAN AN TONIO (KTSA News) — Calling all Elvis fans.

The Autism Treatment Center will celebrate the King of Rock and Roll with a big birthday bash.

It’s taking place January 7, 2024 at La Hacienda de Los Barrios, 18747 Redland Road from 6pm to 9pm.

Along with all of those classic Elvis songs performed by the Rick Cavender Band, there will be dinner, Elvis trivia and a silent auction.

Tickets for all the fun start at $45. That includes dinner, entertainment and a chance to win some fabulous prizes.

All of the proceeds from the event go to supporting ATC’s programs for San Antonio adults and children with autism.

They’re also looking for volunteers to help during the event. If you’re interested in helping, you can send an email to Eric Schneeman at [email protected].

Tickets to the event are on sale now.

You can learn more at www.atcoftexas.org/elvisbday

The mission of the Autism Treatment Center (ATC) is to assist people with autism and related disorders throughout their lives as they learn, play, work and live in the community.