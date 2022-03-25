San Antonio’s average gas price dips 9 cents

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Gas prices are still breaking the household budgets of many Texans but the latest weekly report from AAA Texas indicates they have dropped…a little.
The auto club’s survey finds the average price per gallon in Texas is $3.89. That’s down 7 cents from last week but still much higher than a year ago when the average was $2.63.
“While prices decreased over the last week, the statewide average is nearly 70 cents higher per gallon than a month ago,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “It remains to be seen if lowering prices will be a trend as global supply concerns persist due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.”
Here in San Antonio, we’re seeing a 9 cent drop in prices compared to last week. The average price per gallon in the Alamo City is $3.85. That’s still $1.30 over what we were paying a year ago.
The lowest average gas price in Texas is reported in Amarillo at $3.60. The highest is in El Paso where drivers are paying $4.04.