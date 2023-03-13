San Antonio’s Central Library to hold Grand Reopening celebration April 1

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A major renovation project is about to wrap up at Central Library in San Antonio.

The 3 million dollar project, which included renovations to the first and third floors along with safety improvements to the entryway and modernization of the children’s area, was funded through the city’s 2017-2022 Bond Program.

San Antonio Public Library Director Ramiro Salazar says:

“Central Library is an integral part of the City of San Antonio, and we know this is a much-anticipated reopening. We are excited to share the improved spaces with the residents of San Antonio and visitors to our city. This renovation project enhances San Antonio’s Central Library’s place as a world-class resource offering access to information, programs, and a myriad of experiences for our users and visitors. This renovation project improves many of our most popular spaces to keep up with the evolving needs of our community.”

$500,000 in private donations were also used for the renovations.

To celebrate completion of the project. Central Library will hold a grand reopening ceremony Saturday, April 1.

More information about the event will be released in the days leading up to the celebration.

You can stay up to date on what will be happening by visiting https://guides.mysapl.org/Bond2017/ .