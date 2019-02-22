San Antonio’s Climate Action and Adaption Plan is available for review
By Don Morgan
|
Feb 22, 2019 @ 3:13 PM
Traffic in downtown San Antonio. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley

Now that the city’s Climate Action and Adaption Plan is available for review, many citizens have questions about what it covers and why it’s needed.

Doug Melnick is San Antonio’s Chief Sustainability Officer. He tells us the plan was created because City Council wanted something in place to support the Paris Climate Agreement.

“This is about quality of life. It’s about our community’s health, well being, transportation options.”

Melnick reminds residents that this is just a draft plan and they still want people to weigh in on the discussion. You can follow the link below for the the study and a schedule of public input hearings.

San Antonio to push for no gas-powered cars by 2050, other environmental restrictions even sooner

