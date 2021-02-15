2-3 inches of snow, lowest temperatures since 1989
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A major winter storm will move across the region Sunday evening through Monday morning. It will start with freezing rain and drizzle changing to snow. National Weather Service predicts as much as 2-3 inches of snow in San Antonio.
Blowing snow will reduce visibility and cover ice on the roads, which is expected to remain on the roads through Tuesday.
Scattered power outages could occur, especially across the Hill Country and Central Texas where ice still exists from earlier rounds of winter precipitation.
“Bitterly cold air will spill into the region by Monday morning,” said meteorologist Bob Fogarty with the National Weather Service. “The coldest temperatures since 1989 are forecast Monday and Tuesday mornings, with low temperatures in the single digits and teens.”
Strong winds will make it feel even colder, with wind chill factors Monday morning ranging from -15 to 0 degrees, so make sure you wear a coat, gloves, layers of clothing and a hat if you’re going to be outdoors. Without proper protection, hypothermia could quickly set in.
Check frequently on those without heat. Protect plants and pipes and provide warm shelter for pets.
Fogarty says another disturbance will bring a chance for freezing rain Tuesday night into Wednesday, and we’ll have a wintry mix Wednesday night with additional ice accumulations possible.