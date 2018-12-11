San Antonio’s Fiesta River Parade Announces Grand Marshal and Parade Theme

San Antonio-(KTSA News)- It’s Show Time in San Antonio.

That’s going to be the theme for the 2019 edition of the Fiesta River Parade.

Parade Marshal Scott Christie made more big announcements about the event.

“Our Charitable Honoree this year will be Morgan’s Wonderland. Everybody knows about the incredible things they do there.”

The Grand Marshal is none other than Leon Coffey who has become the most familiar face in the city come Rodeo time.

“He’s a member of the PRC Hall of Fame, the Cowboys of Color Hall of Fame and in a matter of a few weeks, he’ll be a member of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Hall of Fame”

The Fiesta River Parade takes place on Monday, April 22.