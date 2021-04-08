San Antonio’s Hispanic Elvis goes viral in TikTok video
Photo: Don Morgan/KTSA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local legend is becoming Tik-Tok famous.
A trip to certain parts of town doesn’t seem complete until you cross paths with “Hispanic Elvis”.
He’s an Elvis impersonator often seen on the South and West Sides and entertaining tourist at Market Square.
The other day a TikTok user from San Antonio spotted the Elvis impersonator at a bus stop.
So he pulled up in his car, rolled down the window and started blasting Presley’s 1957 classic “Jailhouse Rock” which prompted Hispanic Elvis to get up and dance.
Now the rest of the world is enjoying San Antonio’s Presley impersonator. The video has racked up tens of thousands of views since it was posted to TikTok earlier this week.
Check it out.