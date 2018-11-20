San Antonio’s Holiday Kickoff Is This Friday Night
By Don Morgan
Nov 20, 2018 @ 3:13 PM

You can’t start the holiday season in San Antonio until they cast off the Ford Holiday River Parade.

Paula Schechter from the Riverwalk talked to us about what you’ll see for the 38th edition of the parade.

“The theme this year is Christmas in San Antonio. Each float depicts a favorite holiday activity in the city.”

Schechter says the lead float will feature this years Grand Marshal.

“It’s Joe Strauss, Speaker of the Texas house. The last float will have none other than the big guy in the red suit. Santa will make his big appearance to start off the holidays.”

The parade starts at 6 and while you’re enjoying the parade, the beautiful Riverwalk lights will be turned on.

Tickets are available at this link. Make sure you read the information at their website.

