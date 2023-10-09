KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio’s Jewish leaders host vigil in support of Israel Monday night

By Don Morgan
October 9, 2023 5:24AM CDT
Share
San Antonio’s Jewish leaders host vigil in support of Israel Monday night
Israel Map/MGN Online

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A solidarity vigil in support of Israel will be held in San Antonio Monday night.

The Jewish Federation of San Antonio is inviting all residents to come together to pray for the lives lost and the return of hostages taken by terrorists.

Many Jewish leaders in the city say it’s been heartbreaking to see the violence in Israel over the weekend and they continue to pray for peace.

Tonight’s vigil will take place at 6 pm, at Temple Beth-El located at 211 Belknap Place.

If you can’t attend tonight’s vigil but would like to make a donation to support the people of Israel, head to:

https://jfsatx.givingfuel.com/israel-emergency-response-campaign

More about:
Israel
Jewish Federation of San Antonio
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

SUV crashes after chase, numerous illegal immigrants arrested, DPS
2

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI
3

New Braunfels Police: Carnival worker found dead in vehicle at Comal County Fairgrounds
4

Police chase begins in New Braunfels, ends in a crash on San Antonio's East side
5

SAPD: Shooting at Northeast side stop light sends one to the hospital, search for shooter underway