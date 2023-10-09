San Antonio’s Jewish leaders host vigil in support of Israel Monday night

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A solidarity vigil in support of Israel will be held in San Antonio Monday night.

The Jewish Federation of San Antonio is inviting all residents to come together to pray for the lives lost and the return of hostages taken by terrorists.

Many Jewish leaders in the city say it’s been heartbreaking to see the violence in Israel over the weekend and they continue to pray for peace.

Tonight’s vigil will take place at 6 pm, at Temple Beth-El located at 211 Belknap Place.

If you can’t attend tonight’s vigil but would like to make a donation to support the people of Israel, head to:

https://jfsatx.givingfuel.com/israel-emergency-response-campaign