San Antonio’s Mayor accepts challenge from the Mayor of Denver

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Game 3 of the NBA playoff series between the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets tips off at 8 Thursday night.

With the series tied at 1 game apiece, there’s a lot on the line for the teams and the Mayors of each city.

A friendly challenge that was issued by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. He took to Twitter to challenge San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, offering a case of locally made Denver beer if the Spurs win.

He’s asking for a case of San Antonio brews should the Nuggets win the series.

Mayor Nirenberg responded with a video of his own. He accepted the challenge and raised the stakes, as a Mayor in a Texas city should.

Nirenberg says he’s so confident in the Spurs that he’s offering to send that case of beer plus some barbacoa and Big Red..if the Nuggets win the series.

Game 3 is Thursday night at the AT&T Center.

Hey Mayor @Ron_Nirenberg, this message is for you! Let’s make a friendly wager. I’m so confident in our @nuggets taking on your @spurs in this series, that I’m willing to bet a case of some of our world-renowned, local brews on it. 🍻 #GoNuggets pic.twitter.com/rbZIb5ozB7 — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) April 16, 2019