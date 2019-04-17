San Antonio’s Mayor accepts challenge from the Mayor of Denver
By Don Morgan
Apr 17, 2019 @ 1:13 PM
San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg smiles as he takes a break from a debate with city councilman Greg Brockhouse in the Alamo Lounge. Photo: KTSA/Kodi Kareem

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Game 3 of the NBA playoff series between the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets tips off at 8 Thursday night.

With the series tied at 1 game apiece, there’s a lot on the line for the teams and the Mayors of each city.

A friendly challenge that was issued by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. He took to Twitter to challenge San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, offering a case of locally made Denver beer if the Spurs win.

He’s asking for a case of San Antonio brews should the Nuggets win the series.

Mayor Nirenberg responded with a video of his own. He accepted the challenge and raised the stakes, as a Mayor in a Texas city should.

Nirenberg says he’s so confident in the Spurs that he’s offering to send that case of beer plus some barbacoa and Big Red..if the Nuggets win the series.

Game 3 is Thursday night at the AT&T Center.

