San Antonio’s new tourist attraction–COVID vaccination sites
Alamodome COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – People are so desperate to get COVID-19 vaccinations, that some have booked flights and traveled to other states to get them.
Individuals have been driving to San Antonio from other Texas cities to get the vaccine, but Assistant City Manager and Metro Health Director Colleen Bridger says some have come here from other states.
“Originally, we were told by the state that we could not turn away anybody from anywhere. We have since gotten clarification that we can actually limit it just to people who live in Texas,” Dr. Bridger told the San Antonio City Council last week.
People receiving the vaccines in San Antonio are now being asked to show proof that they reside in Texas.
“It wasn’t very many people that we were aware of, but there were some people who were flying in to San Antonio to be vaccinated,” Bridger said.
Of the tens of thousands who have been vaccinated against coronavirus in San Antonio, Bridger estimates about two dozen came from another state. About 13 percent of the vaccinations in San Antonio have been administered to people who live outside of Bexar County.
The largest distribution site in San Antonio is the Alamodome where appointments can be made online or by calling 3-1-1.
University Health System has been administering vaccinations at Wonderland of the Americas. If you would like to be notified when appointments become available, you can subscribe to their health focus newsletter. You can also download their mobile app.
WellMed is offering the vaccine at the Elvira Cisneros Senior Center, 517 S.W. Military Drive, and Alice Trevino Lopez Senior Center on Culebra Road. Phone appointments only at 833-968-1745.
H-E-B has a registration portal. Christus Health has a COVID-19 vaccine hub.