      Weather Alert

San Antonio’s Northside ISD to drop mask mandate

Don Morgan
Oct 7, 2021 @ 4:52am
Photo: Don Morgan/KTSA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials with the Northside ISD say beginning Monday, there will be an update to its mask policy.

A statement on the district’s website reads that while face masks will no longer be mandated, they will be “strongly encouraged”.

“Each week, we closely follow community spread indicators (including the percentage of positive tests and the cases per 100,000 residents) as well as the numbers of positive cases reported directly to our campuses.”

The decision comes as local coronavirus numbers continue to improve.

While masks are not longer mandated, all other COVID protocols, contact tracing, notification of confirmed cases, weekly website reporting, and frequent sanitizing will remain in place.

The district will reinstate the mask mandate if the number of coronavirus cases start to climb again.

TAGS
Coronavirus mask mandate Northside ISD
Popular Posts
Leave It To Government To Fire Medical Professionals En Masse During A Pandemic
Does having Dog the Bounty Hunter involved in Brian Laundrie search help?
Socialite says she accidentally killed police official after massage
A Marine Arrested For Daring To Criticize The Failures Of Joe Biden
CDC Turns A Blind Eye To COVID Natural Immunity
Connect With Us Listen To Us On