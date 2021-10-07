San Antonio’s Northside ISD to drop mask mandate

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials with the Northside ISD say beginning Monday, there will be an update to its mask policy.
A statement on the district’s website reads that while face masks will no longer be mandated, they will be “strongly encouraged”.
“Each week, we closely follow community spread indicators (including the percentage of positive tests and the cases per 100,000 residents) as well as the numbers of positive cases reported directly to our campuses.”
The decision comes as local coronavirus numbers continue to improve.
While masks are not longer mandated, all other COVID protocols, contact tracing, notification of confirmed cases, weekly website reporting, and frequent sanitizing will remain in place.
The district will reinstate the mask mandate if the number of coronavirus cases start to climb again.