San Antonio’s Pothole Patrol Blitz to begin Monday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio’s Pothole Patrol is about to hit the streets.

The hot weather combined with bouts of rain cases the pavement on our streets to expand and contract. That’s when water gets into the asphalt, creating the dangerous and damaging potholes.

The Public Works Streets Division encourages residents who encounter a pothole to report it by calling 3-1-1.

Last year, more than 3,000 potholes were reported. The Pothole Patrol crew members were able to fix more than 300 each day.

It’s a quick fix for the Patrol with each pothole taking about 20 minutes to repair at a cost of about $35.

The goal for this year is to repair 8,000 potholes during the month of April.

The 7th Annual Pothole Patrol Blitz gets underway Monday morning with a kick-off at The Public Theater of San Antonio at 800 W. Ashby.

The blitz begins at 9:30 A.M. The first 75 residents who stop by will receive a Pothole Patrol Fiesta Medal.