San Antonio’s Tobacco 21 Ordinance lights up on Monday

The Tobacco 21 ordinance takes effect Monday. The new law states that the sale of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco to anyone under the age of 21, is illegal.

The ordinance also states that it’s illegal for people under the age of 21 to use tobacco products.

Merchants or retailers who are caught violating the ordinance can face fines of up to 500 dollars.

There is a grace period for businesses that sell tobacco but city health inspectors will start making unannounced visits starting in January.

Under the ordinance, young adults caught using tobacco, will not be fined.

San Antonio is the first city in Texas to raise the age to buy tobacco products to 21.

You can learn more by going here.