San Antonio’s Veteran’s Day parade steps off at 11 o’clock Saturday morning

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Put on your red, white and blue.

Military City U.S.A will turn out to honor all Military Veterans Saturday morning.

San Antonio’s Veteran’s Day Parade steps off at 11 o’clock at Milam Park on West Houston at San Saba.

The route will take the parade East on Houston and march to Avenue E.

Ronald L. Green, the 18th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps is the Grand Marshal this year.

Ret. Air Force Col. Susanna M. Waylett is Honorary Grand Marshal.

Late San Antonio artist and Purple Heart recipient Jesse Treviño is Honorary Grand Marshal in memoriam.