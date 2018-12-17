San Marcos apartment fire deaths ruled homicides

San Antonio – (KTSA News) – A Hays County Justice of the Peace is claiming that the deaths of 5 people killed in an apartment building fire are being ruled homicides.

Maggie Moreno says the five died from thermal injuries in the fire that destroyed the Iconic Village apartment building. The deadly fire broke out in San Marcos back in July.

The cause of the fire was ruled intentional just a couple of weeks ago. At this point, there are no motives and nobody accused of setting the fire.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is hoping the $10,000 reward they are offering for information leading to an arrest will help produce some leads.