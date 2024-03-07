San Marcos City Council approves incentives for new Buc-ee’s location

TERRELL, TEXAS – JULY 13: A sign for a Buc-ee’s convenience store stands in Terrell, Texas, Saturday, July 13, 2019. The Texas company with a cult-like following is expanding throughout the southeastern United States. (Photo by Allison V. Smith for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Marcos is one step closer to getting its own Buc-ee’s location.

City Council has approved an economic development incentive that provides incentives for the new travel stop.

The agreement includes stipulations that the San Marcos location maintain 175 full-time jobs, and that sustainable building practices will be included in the project. That’s to include high efficiency lighting, water conservation, and oil water separators.

Those full-time jobs are expected to bring a $7 million payroll to the local economy.

The City must also rebate 50% of sales tax revenue generated at the location back to the company for 15 years.

Hays County Commissioners will discuss a similar incentive agreement with Buc-ee’s March 12.

The new Buc-ee’s is planned for I-35 South near Yarrington Road. Plans for the $50 million, 74,000 square foot facility include 120 fueling stations, EV charging stations and of course, plenty of beaver nuggets and clean bathrooms.

There’s been no word on when construction will begin.