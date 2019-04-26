San Marcos man caught breaking into Texas State dorms, area apartments

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Marcos man was arrested Friday after he was caught breaking into several dorm rooms of female students at Texas State University and stole items from them.

He was later connected to other burglaries in apartments around San Marcos that involved him grabbing the breasts of a female victims.

Texas State University told San Marcos police 29-year-old Jose Chavez entered the university’s San Jacinto Hall early Friday morning and entered several unlocked rooms where female students were sleeping.

The victims contacted the university’s police department who were able to arrest Chavez as he left the building.

Police say Chavez took items from several dorm rooms, which they were able to recover.

San Marcos police were notified about the university police department’s arrest and detectives noticed he matched the description of other burglaries around the city.

Chavez was questioned by the city police department and confessed to two other burglaries, which both happened at apartment complexes on Old Ranch Road 12 this past Sunday.

In one case at the Dakota Ranch Apartments, police say the victim was awoken at around 6:40 a.m. to an unknown man on her bed and grabbing her breast. He ran off when she yelled for help.

Chavez has been charged with a count of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sexual offense, one count of burglary of a habitation felony one and three counts of burglary of habitation felony two.

Police say he is currently being held in the Hays County Jail on $150,000 bond.