San Marcos middle school student killed by vehicle in school parking lot

Squad car focusing on the flashing red lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Classes are cancelled at Goodnight Middle School after an 11-year-old student was hit by a car in the parking lot.

Police say the student was hit at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning, but the driver is not expected to be charged.

According to city officials, a school resource officer broadcast the accident over police radio, and other officers then headed to the scene.

Goodnight Middle School is located on State Highway 123. The school is part of San Marcos CISD.

This is a developing story and more details will passed along when possible.