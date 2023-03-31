KTSA KTSA Logo

San Marcos Police ask for help in identifying group of shoplifters

By Don Morgan
March 31, 2023 10:23AM CDT
Share
San Marcos Police ask for help in identifying group of shoplifters
Photo: San Marcos Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in San Marcos are looking for a group of young girls who seem to be fans of the “five finger discount”.

Back in January, the girls went to the Ulta Store on Barnes Drive. They walked out with about $6,000 worth of merchandise that they didn’t pay for.

Police believe the girls also helped themselves at other stores in the area, including in New Braunfels.

The girls were caught on surveillance cameras and police have released some of the footage.

If you know who they are, get in touch with the San Marcos Police Department at 512-754-2288.

More about:
New Braunfels
San Marcos
shoplifters

Popular Posts

1

Suspect shot and killed by US Marshals in downtown San Antonio
2

Medical examiner identifies family of 3 killed in San Antonio murder suicide
3

Man shot and killed by US Marshals in San Antonio identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
4

Four people in custody following fatal shooting on San Antonio's Northwest side
5

National Weather Service: Isolated Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday Night into Friday