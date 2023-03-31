San Marcos Police ask for help in identifying group of shoplifters

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in San Marcos are looking for a group of young girls who seem to be fans of the “five finger discount”.

Back in January, the girls went to the Ulta Store on Barnes Drive. They walked out with about $6,000 worth of merchandise that they didn’t pay for.

Police believe the girls also helped themselves at other stores in the area, including in New Braunfels.

The girls were caught on surveillance cameras and police have released some of the footage.

If you know who they are, get in touch with the San Marcos Police Department at 512-754-2288.